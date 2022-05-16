 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Clear. Low around 55F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

