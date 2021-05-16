For the drive home in Carlisle: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
