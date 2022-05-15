Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 72% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
