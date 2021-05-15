This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
