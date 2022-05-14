For the drive home in Carlisle: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Sunday. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly in the evening. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain …
Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Carlisle. It looks like i…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted.…
It will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will s…
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
This evening in Carlisle: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showi…
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!