May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carlisle Sunday. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.