 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

{{featured_button_text}}

Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News