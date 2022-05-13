Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
