May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.