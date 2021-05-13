 Skip to main content
May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

