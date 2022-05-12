 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Friday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News