May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Carlisle. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

