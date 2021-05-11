May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.