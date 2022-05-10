Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
May. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly in the evening. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain …
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees …
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep a…
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
For the drive home in Carlisle: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Cha…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Hig…
Carlisle will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…