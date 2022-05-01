This evening in Carlisle: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
