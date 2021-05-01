This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Carlisle folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
