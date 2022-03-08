For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
