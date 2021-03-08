Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
