This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Tuesday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
