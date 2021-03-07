For the drive home in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
