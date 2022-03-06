This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 54F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
