 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 54F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News