Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Mostly clear skies. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
