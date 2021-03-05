Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.