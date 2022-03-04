 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News