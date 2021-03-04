Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.