Carlisle's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Carlisle will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
