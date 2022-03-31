This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 46F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
