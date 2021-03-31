Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
