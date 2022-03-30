This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Carlisle folks should see highs in the …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Today's forecasted lo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures…
Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Carlisle's evening forecast: Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low 42F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter …
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We w…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A few clouds. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. It will be a cold day in Carlisle Monday, with t…