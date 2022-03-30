Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Carlisle. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.