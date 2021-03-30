Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 83% chance of rain. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
