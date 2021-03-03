 Skip to main content
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Thursday. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

