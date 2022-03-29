This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carlisle area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Carlisle folks should see highs in the …
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Scatte…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures…
Carlisle residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Today's forecasted lo…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low 42F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter …
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We w…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A few clouds. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. It will be a cold day in Carlisle Monday, with t…