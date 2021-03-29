For the drive home in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
