Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carlisle tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.