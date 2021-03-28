 Skip to main content
Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

