This evening's outlook for Carlisle: A few clouds. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. It will be a cold day in Carlisle Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
