Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.

