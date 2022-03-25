 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.

