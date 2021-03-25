Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Carlisle. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.