This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Carlisle. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow.…
This evening in Carlisle: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle people will see temperat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50…
Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degr…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Showers tapering off in the evening with foggy conditions overnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Friday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies ar…
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.