Carlisle's evening forecast: Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low 42F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carlisle area. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Carlisle tem…
This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Carlisle folks should see highs in …
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Carli…
This evening in Carlisle: Mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow.…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm tod…
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Scatte…
This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carlisle community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. A 46-degree low i…
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.