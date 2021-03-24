Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Showers tapering off in the evening with foggy conditions overnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Carlisle folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
