Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.