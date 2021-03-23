Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carlisle area. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
