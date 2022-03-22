This evening in Carlisle: Mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.
Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
