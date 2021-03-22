Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.