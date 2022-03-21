Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.