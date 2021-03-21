Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Carlisle area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.