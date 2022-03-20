This evening's outlook for Carlisle: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carlisle area. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
