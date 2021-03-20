Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Mo…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Monday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skie…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorro…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Occasional rain. Some snow showers mixing in late. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. …
Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain a…
For the drive home in Carlisle: Overcast. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carlisle Tuesday…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Carlisle's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 35F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. T…
Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carlisle area Friday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies ar…