Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit cumberlink.com for local news and weather.