Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carlisle area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit cumberlink.com.

Local Weather

