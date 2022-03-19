 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

This evening in Carlisle: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Carlisle folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Carlisle could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

