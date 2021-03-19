Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Cumberland County

Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit cumberlink.com for more weather updates.