For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Carlisle people will see temperatures in the…
Carlisle people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low …
For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking…
Carlisle's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Carlisle temperatures will reach the 50's to…
For the drive home in Carlisle: A few clouds. Hard freeze expected. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Sunday, Carlisle people should be prep…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. T…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carlisle: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and va…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rai…
The alert said heavy snow is possible and the total accumulation could range from 3 to 5 inches with winds up to 45 miles per hour.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carlisle today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. You…