Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Cumberland County

For the drive home in Carlisle: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Carlisle will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on cumberlink.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

